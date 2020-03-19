Madison Chamber launches virtual portal for questions about COVID-19's impact on local business

The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce has launched a virtual portal for employers to submit questions related to COVID-19 and its impact on business.

Questions may relate to community response efforts, best practices for businesses, types of assistance available for affected businesses, and more.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is having a significant impact on many businesses, and the Chamber has been working day and night with local, state and federal authorities to inform and ensure an effective community response,” said Chamber President Zach Brandon. The Chamber says the portal is another opportunity to assist the community, support businesses and share important updates and information during this challenging time.

To submit questions, visit slido.com and enter the event code #ASK4BIZ (not case-sensitive). Chamber staff, in collaboration with a team of local public-sector leaders and private-sector subject matter experts, will collect questions and post answers in as timely a manner as possible. Questions can also be submitted via email at ask@madisonbiz.com. Responses will be posted on the Chamber’s website at: madisonbiz.com/covid19faq

