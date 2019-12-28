Madison Children’s Museum: New Year’s Eve early dance party

If you’re little ones aren’t quite ready to stay up until midnight, take them to ring in the new year at the most-bedtime-routine-friendly New Year’s Eve Party. The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a 2:30 p.m. dance party on Tuesday, December 31st which runs through 4:30 p.m.

There will be two confetti filled, early New Year’s eve countdowns at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. complete with glow necklaces, sparkling grape juice, and renditions of Auld Lang Syne.

In addition, the Madison Children’s Museum will be open on New Year’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. In the evening, as part of the first Wednesday of the month special, it will be free from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for family night.

