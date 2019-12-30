Madison Children's Museum extends hours for winter break

Kids are enjoying winter break, but keeping them busy can be a challenge. The Madison Children's Museum is opening their doors for extra hours on Mondays to give parents another activity to do over the break.

Kids can help decorate the museum by cutting out snowflakes or gingerbread men in the art studio. There are eleven exhibits made for kids ages one to 12. The museum was created with the idea that parents and kids could do the activities together.

"It's a real opportunity to see where is my child's strength and how do they approach these things we don't get to do that every day when were at work or out and about not with our kids during the day so to see them in a place that they show their best selves is a really wonderful opportunity," Deb Glipin, President and CEO of the Children's Museum, said.

The museum is also hosting a special New Year's Day event for kids and parents. They are kicking off 2020 by extending their hours to 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets to the museum are $9 for kids and adults then $8 for seniors.

