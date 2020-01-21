Madison Clerk’s Office accepting absentee ballot requests for 2020 elections

Voters who cannot get to the polls for the Spring or Fall election can submit an absentee ballot request prior to Election Day.

State law allows voters to submit absentee requests for up to one calendar year at a time.

The Madison Clerk’s Office suggests voters verify their registration at https://MyVote.wi.gov before requesting an absentee ballot. Voters with a Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin ID card can update their registration online or at the front desk of every City of Madison agency, including, a public libraries.

Voters are not required to use a specific absentee request form. They can submit a request on the MyVote website . They can also fill out this form and send it by mail or e-mail to the Madison City Clerk.

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office sends all absentee ballots to the polls to be counted on Election Day. In order for the absentee ballot to count, it needs to be received by Election Day.

Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot online on the MyVote website.

The next scheduled election is the Spring Primary on Feb. 18. In-Person absentee voting in Madison will occur Feb. 3 through Feb. 16.

For a list of in-person absentee voting locations, click here.