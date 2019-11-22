Madison College, YWCA partner to help students transfer credits

A new partnership will transfer up to six credits from a YWCA course toward the IT program at Madison College.

Madison College (MATC)

YWCA Madison, an organization working to eliminate racism and empower women, announced a new partnership with Madison College Friday.

YWCA currently offers a free 15-week course helping people of color and women get into the IT field.

Up to six college credits can now be transferred toward Madison College's IT program. The president of Madison College says there are a lot of job opportunities in the field.

"What training you are getting at the ‘Y’ coupled with ours, you will be able to move when the whole industry moves, and it is moving,” says the president of Madison College, Jack Daniels.

Representatives with the college say they hope this will help people get into the workforce faster.

