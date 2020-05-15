Madison College allowing some students to return to in-person classes

Due to the pandemic, most universities have moved classes to online only, but Madison College is making an exception for some students.

Madison College, or MATC (Source: WMTV)

Next week, more than 200 additional students will return to the main Madison College campus to complete their own classes, in person.

Madison College Provost Turina Bakken says that includes public health students and applied arts and sciences.

"These are kinds on courses that you simply cannot finish online, because you have to have a completion component, or there's an accreditation or licensing requirement,” says Bakken.

Over the last few weeks, public health officials on staff drew up plans to comply with the state's previous “Safer at Home” order.

Students will also undergo wellness checks, and classes will be staggered from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, to complete the majority of their courses by the end of May.

NBC15 News reached out to UW-Madison and Edgewood College to see if they're doing something similar.

Both schools moved to online only learning for Spring and Summer, but UW-Madison is looking into partial in-person options for fall courses.

MORE: UW System to reopen for fall 2020 school year