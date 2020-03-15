Madison College closing all facilities for two weeks

Madison College announced Sunday it will close all of its facilities through Sunday, March 29 over the Coronavirus outbreak.

School facilities will close effective 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16. All facilities district wide will be closed to students and the public, according to a release.

Classes and activities scheduled from March 23 to March 29 are canceled in accordance with the previous announced extension of spring break.

Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific course from their faculty in the near future.

At this time, the college says it is planning alternative delivery modes of instruction that may not require in-person instruction. According to a release, those methods could be implemented as soon as March 30.

