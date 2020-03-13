Madison College extending spring break, athletics suspended

Madison College will be extending its spring break through March 29 as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The school announced the extension on Friday. Buildings will remain open, excluding athletic and child-care facilities.

The athletic seasons have been suspended.

During spring break, staff will plan alternative instruction and adjust learning spaces for safety. Some courses could be online and other course delivery options that do not require face-to-face sessions.

“We are working to find creative solutions to continue delivering high-quality learning to our students,” said Madison College President Dr. Jack Daniels III. “Services such as financial aid, online tutoring, counseling and advising will remain accessible to students who need them.”

Madison College will let students know prior to March 30 about how instruction will be delivered by a course-by-course basis.

As of Friday, the college has not determined how long they may deliver courses in an alternate format.