Madison College extends closure to May 15

Madison College is closing all its facilities until May 15 as the coronavirus continues to spread in Wisconsin.

Classes will resume online whenever possible beginning March 30.

“This is an unprecedented time and we continue to put the safety of the entire Madison College community in the forefront of all of our decisions,” Madison College President Jack E. Daniels III said. “The college remains committed now more than ever to our mission of offering high quality, accessible education to our community.”

Students currently enrolled in classes will receive more information regarding their specific courses from faculty before March 30.

Madison College initially announced their closure was only to last until March 29.