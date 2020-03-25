Madison College lends out ventilators to area hospitals

Many people are doing what they can right now to step up and help during the coronavirus pandemic and that includes staff at Madison College. The college is lending a dozen ventilators to different hospitals including UnityPoint Health - Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary's, UW health, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, and Upland Hills Health Hospital & Clinics.

"We are also donating supplies that we have that the area hospitals utilize so I thought if we have it sitting on our shelves because our students can't be here to use it, they might as well use it," said Amy Setchell with Madison College.

Those supplies include personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gloves and oxygen supplies.

