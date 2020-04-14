Madison College offers free course teaching well-being

Madison college is starting a free online class designed to teach people the fundamentals of well-being.

Instructors said they wanted to help people who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"We really wanted to give back to our community and say, 'We're here for you, here's something we can help you with that might aid in this time," said Lynea Lavoy, one of the instructors involved in the course.

The course lasts about six weeks. People can sign up online, and each week, Madison college instructors will post videos covering topics like emotional intelligence and dealing with negativity.

"If these are things that can give people in hospitality or business or just a general community member some tools in their pocket to call upon when things get tough or figure out ways to help their neighbors, then we feel like that's a win," Lavoy said.

The first session of the course starting on April 20 is already sold out, but Madison College is offering two more sessions starting April 27 and May 4. You can sign up through Eventbrite by searching for Madison College or click here