Madison College partners with UW-Platteville to help students earn 4-year degrees

Madison College and UW-Platteville are partnering to help MATC students earn a 4-year college degree from the UW.

School officials sign the new initiatives between Madison College and UW-Platteville.

School officials signed three agreements at the Truax campus in Madison Thursday, involving engineering, biotechnology and veterinary majors.

"I would love to complete the bachelor’s degree and return here to Madison where we now have a large group of biotech startups and large biotechnology companies that have been doing amazing work,” says MATC student Meghan Durkin.

You can learn more about the partnership on Madison College’s website.

