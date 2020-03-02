Madison College teachers to protest potential layoff of longtime employee

Teachers and staff at Madison College plan on holding a rally to protest what they say is the school's unjust decision to consider laying off a long-time employee.

On Wednesday, Madison College District Board will be considering accepting the resignation of Employee Health Educator Lisa Lanting, the school confirms to NBC15 News.

The American Federation of Teachers's Wisconsin branch is calling for full reinstatement for Lanting at Madison College.

AFT Local 243 Vice President Chris Henker-Purves said in a release that Lanting was suddenly laid off after a decade of working at Madison College. Henker-Purves says Lanting was given "no warning, no opportunity to seek new employment, and no effort was made to find her a different position elsewhere in the college."

"Not only was she not given the respect she is due by warning her of an impending lay-off, but she was made to endure the humiliation of being escorted from the building," according to Henker-Purves.

According to Henker-Purves, Madison College violated its own rules by laying off Lanting, saying that policy states that all potential lay-offs are to be announced to College Assembly by the President so that there can be an opportunity to identify possible alternatives.

Rose Buschhaus, the associate vice president of Human Resources at Madison College, said in a statement to NBC15 News that the college regularly reviews its services and programs in connection to expected future revenues.

"We make adjustments as necessary to ensure our students receive a quality learning experience with associated supports. In the past several years, the college’s enrollments declined, as they have nationally, due to the strong economy and demographic changes… fewer young adults and high school graduates than in the past."

Buschhaus did not provide any other details as the school does not comment specifically on matters involving individual employees.

Teachers and staff with AFT Local 243, as well as Madison College students, are scheduled to hold the rally on Wednesday, March 4 at 4:10 p.m. in the hall outside AB123 at the Main Truax Campus.