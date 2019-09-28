Madison College's Goodman South Campus holds grand opening

More than 400 people attended Madison College's Goodman South Campus grand opening Saturday.

People could tour the 75,000 square foot campus. It first opened its doors in early Sept.

Representatives with the college said, for the first time, underrepresented students on Madison's south side will have full access to college programs and student and community services.

The dean, Valentina Ahedo, said there will be legal services and more offered on the campus.

"We are a place where they can start. They can start their goals and on their educational journey and their career aspirations," she said.

The campus was funded entirely through donations.