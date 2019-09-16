Madison Common Council on Tuesday to take up resolution on F-35s in Truax Field

The Madison Common Council will take up a resolution Tuesday night to respond to the draft environmental impact statement for the Air National Guard F-35 ‘Operational Beddown.’

The proposal to bring F-35's to Truax Field has stirred controversy, with those living near the air field saying the jets will be too noisy for the area.

Others point to the number of jobs the proposed expansion is expected to bring to Madison.

