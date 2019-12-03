Madison Common Council approves ruling to demolish neglected historic home

The Madison Common Council found at a Tuesday meeting that the Landmarks Commission acted appropriately in ruling that the Suhr House at 121 Langdon St. should be demolished because of neglect.

As NBC15 reported last August, the home's owner missed a deadline to make improvements and repairs to the historic home, which means the city could impose fines or even take the house into its possession.

City of Madison Preservation Planner Heather Bailey said at the time that she hopes to just get the property up to date and is willing to work with the property owner.

