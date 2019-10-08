Madison Common Council committee recommends $4.1M for affordable housing

A Madison Common Council committee has recommended spending about $4.1 million to fund affordable housing in the city.

On Monday the Finance Committee recommended awarding up to $3.225 million from the Affordable Housing Fund, and $900,000 in Federal HOME funds, to support three affordable housing development projects.

The money will in part be used to construct about 200 units of affordable housing.

The recommendation also would authorize Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the City Clerk to arrange loan agreements with the developers of those projects.

The recommendation still needs to be approved by the Common Council.

Alders Christian Albouras, Samba Baldeh and Zachary Henak sponsored the legislation.

