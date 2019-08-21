Madison Common Council discusses pulling liquor license for Visions nightclub

A Madison Common Council meeting this Wednesday is discussing whether or not the Visions nightclub should lose its liquor license.

A complaint filed by the City Attorney’s Office last Friday alleges Visions has repeatedly violated a number of city ordinances through the years.

The complaint says Visions illegally bought alcohol, and lists several police calls to the area going back to 2012, including an incident last December where 4 people were shot and another stabbed.

The office further recommends pulling liquor and adult entertainment licenses for Visions.

Alder Grant Foster says while owners will be here, no decisions about the license will be made at the meeting.

The Alcohol License Review committee will set a date for a hearing on revoking visions' licenses.

The trial for the suspect in last December's shooting, Cole Foster, started Monday and is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

