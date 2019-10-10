Madison Country Day School names new Head of School

Madison Country Day School will have a new Head of School starting next summer.

Dr. Tekakwitha Pernambuco-Wise as its next Head of School beginning July 2020, according to a release Thursday.

Pernambuco-Wise is currently Head of School at Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay, California, where she has worked for seven years.

According to the release from the school:

” Dr. Pernambuco-Wise is an experienced administrator and teacher with over 30 years of experience in the educational and counseling fields. She received her B.A. in Philosophy from Brown University, her M.A. in Education from the University of Toronto, and her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California.”

