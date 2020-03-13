Madison, Dane Co. ban all gatherings over 250+ people

Madison and Dane Co. health officials have issued a ban on all large gatherings starting this weekend as they continue to work to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban went into effect at 5 p.m., on Friday, March 13, and bars all gatherings of 250 or more people, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. announced in statement shortly before the regulation went into effect.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

“We realize these orders make a substantial impact on the lives of people in our community, and we believe they are necessary to protect public health,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich.

The agency said the move is in line with Wisconsin Statute 252, which allows health officers to take measures necessary to contain communicable diseases.

“It is possible that as we see more cases of COVID-19, this order will need to shift to best protect the health of our community,” Heinrich said.

Violators are subject to fine, imprisonment, or both.

