Madison, Dane County officials commit to complete count in 2020 census

Officials in Madison and Dane County and community organizations made a commitment Monday to an accurate and complete count in the 2020 census.

Leaders signed a pledge to take the 2020 census and encourage everyone in their community to do the same.

Data from the census determines how congressional and local districts are drawn, which means states can gain or lose seats in Congress based on the census count.

Census data also determines how around $675 billion of federal funding is allocated to states, counties and cities.

"If Madison's population was undercounted by just 10 percent, we could lose $500 million dollars," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

As part of the effort towards a complete count, Madison and Dane County are working hard to recruit people to be census takers.

On Monday, Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county is lagging behind the rest of the state in recruitment, with at least 1,000 jobs still open.

Officials said these jobs are crucial to reach everyone, including marginalized communities. People will receive mail invitations to fill out the census in March, but in May, census takers are needed to visit households that have not responded yet.

"If we don't get the workers, we're going to have a problem," said State. Representative Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison), who chairs Madison's Complete Count Committee.

Stubbs and other officials encouraged everyone to apply for census jobs. Stubbs said she has worked for the Census Bureau before, and it is important to have diverse census takers who are trusted in their communities.

"When I showed up at doors as an African-American and some of those doors were African American doors, they were more likely to be engaged with me, they were more likely to listen to me. They were so happy I showed up, they trusted me with the information," Stubbs explained.

People interested in a census taker job should apply directly with the U.S. Census Bureau by visiting their website.