Madison Diocese: 2nd sexual abuse allegation against Rev. Doherty credible

A second sexual abuse allegation against Rev. Patrick Doherty has been deemed credible, the Diocese of Madison announced Friday.

Bishop Donald Hying made the determination, saying that the alleged victim's claim "had the semblance of truth," following a preliminary investigation and input of the Diocesan Sexual Abuse Board, the Diocese explained in a statement.

The allegation reportedly dates to when Doherty was a pastor in Boscobel approximately 45 years ago.

The Church said the individual came forward following the announcement in January that another allegation of sexual abuse against a minor had also been determined to be credible.

Doherty retired in 1993 following what officials called an "ongoing scandal to the faithful." Brent King, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Madison, said he admitted he had an alcohol problem and reported "disreputable behaviors with adult men."