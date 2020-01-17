Madison Diocese: Sexual abuse allegation against Rev. Doherty credible

A sexual abuse allegation against a former priest has been determined as credible by the Diocese of Madison.

They announced on Friday they agreed with the findings of Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board, that an allegation of sexual abuse against Rev. Patrick Doherty “has the semblance of truth.”

Doherty is 85-years-old and has been out of ministry since 1993. His accuser said the abuse happened more than 40 years ago, says the Diocese.

“Diocese of Madison officials have notified civil and ecclesiastical authorities of this finding, both in the place of the reported crime and in the place of Rev. Doherty’s current residence,” said Brent King, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Madison.

King said Doherty had worked in a number of parishes, including:





St. Barnabas, Mazomanie and St. John the Baptist, Mill Creek



St. John, Patch Grove and St. Lawrence O’Toole, Mt. Hope



Immaculate Conception, Boscobel



St. Luke, Plain



St. Michael, Berlin, at St. Patrick in Janesville



St. Joseph, Ft. Atkinson

Doherty retired in 1993 following what officials called an "ongoing scandal to the faithful." King said he admitted he had an alcohol problem and reported "disreputable behaviors with adult men."

Bishop Donald Hying forwarded the case for review and consideration at the Vatican.

King also announced the investigation into Father William Nolan is expected to be concluded this month. Nolan was acquitted of criminal charges in Jefferson County in September.