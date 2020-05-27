Madison Dunkin' Donuts to offer 2020 grads free coffee and donuts on Friday

Madison-area Dunkin’ Donuts want to give recent high school and college graduates a little caffeine boost (and a bit of a sugar rush) Friday as they are busy preparing for the next chapter of their life.

On Friday, May 29, all participating stores in the area will offer them a free medium iced or hot coffee and a classic doughnut to graduates. Apparently, they don’t want them too caffeinated though, as Nitro cold brews are not included in the deal – nor are regular cold brews.

The only catch is they will need to be wearing their cap and gown or some other Class of 2020 gear to prove they just picked up their diploma.