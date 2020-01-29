Madison East, La Follette, two more schools activate lockout procedures

Several Madison schools have stepped up their security precautions after a incident that happened in the community, according to the Madison Metropolitan School District.

In a note to families of the students that attend the schools, the district said Madison East and La Follette High Schools, Sennett Middle, and Nuestra Mundo Community School activated their lockout procedures.

While the message did not describe the incident that prompted the enhanced security, only saying police were involved, it did emphasize that there were no direct threats to any of the schools.