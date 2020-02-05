Madison Fire Department needs a ninth ambulance

Paramedics at the Madison Fire Department are struggling to keep up with 911 calls, and the assistant chief said his department needs more resources.

Most importantly, they need another ambulance just to keep up with the demand.

Matt Dykstra is a paramedic with Madison Fire. He started working as a paramedic just over six months ago, and he said he already feels the stress of the job.

"You lose a lot of sleep, miss a lot of meals," Dykstra said.

Paramedics like Dykstra do not just respond to medical calls. They respond to almost all 911 calls.

"We go along for motor vehicle accidents, for fire calls. You name it, we go with," Dykstra explained, adding, "We can be gone for half a day."

As the number of calls keeps increasing, paramedics are spread thin.

"It is troublesome for us to worry about whether or not we have enough ambulances available," said Ché Stedman, Assistant Chief of Medical Affairs.

Stedman said his department runs out of ambulances at least two to three times a month.

"We slowly see us running out of ambulances more often, and that's just because of the increasing call volume over time," Stedman explained.

In 2017, paramedics with Madison Fire responded to 28,693 calls. Just two years later, in 2019, that number jumped by over 2,000 to 30,743 calls.

"When all of our ambulances are used up, we have to rely on outside agencies," said Stedman, explaining that Madison has to call in neighboring departments when they run out of ambulances.

Stedman said Madison needs a ninth ambulance to keep up with the added calls and at least nine paramedics to cover the added shifts on it.

"We've been trying to get that ninth ambulance in the budget for quite a few years now," he said.

So far, the money has not been there. Stedman said the biggest cost is the extra paramedics.

However, Dykstra said in such a stressful job, any extra resources can take some of the pressure off.

"The outcome for that patient revolves around you," he explained, "[More resources] can always have a better impact on both the community and also help us with less stress as well."

It has been 10 years since Madison Fire has gotten a new ambulance. In November 2019, Madison's Common Council failed to pass an amendment to the city's budget that would have allocated money to hire 10 people to staff a new ambulance.

Stedman said the department will just have to keep trying.