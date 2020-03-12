Madison Fire Dept. prepares to save lives amid coronavirus outbreak

As people prepare for coronavirus, emergency responders are working to be two steps ahead.

Madison firefighters showing special gear to protect them from coronavirus (Source: WMTV)

Madison Fire Department’s assistant chief Che Stedman says that in one day the department may have eight ambulances with 16 paramedics.

"We are expecting to go through supplies pretty quickly once the pandemic hits,” Stedman says.

An increasing threat of coronavirus has firefighters taking extra steps for protection, such as wearing special equipment that would keep them from getting infected by the coronavirus.

EMS crews are following the coronavirus disinfection recommendations by spraying things down, waiting thirty seconds, then wiping them off.

"It is essentially a mini emergency room,” Stedman says. "We make the back of the ambulance as sterile as we possibly can."