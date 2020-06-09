Madison Fire Dept. rules deadly house fire was an accident

The Madison Fire Department has wrapped up its investigation into what led to a deadly house fire last week.

Investigators determined it started in the screened-in porch area towards the rear of the home. They narrowed it down to two possibilities: a possible electrical fault or improperly discarded smoking materials.

Either way, they have ruled the blaze an accident.

The fire started early Thursday morning at a home in the 2100 block of Seminole Hwy. Two people were killed in the blaze. On Monday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identified them as Keani L. Braxton, 21 of Janesville, and Brent G. Broge, 32 of Madison.

The preliminary autopsy indicated they both died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Two other people who were in the home at the time were injured in the incident, but managed to escape before firefighters arrived.