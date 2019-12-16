Madison Fire Dept. switches to PFA-free foam

With growing concerns in the Madison community about health concerns related to PFAs, the Madison Fire Department is now using PFA-free firefighting foam.

According to MFD Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, all rigs were equipped with the foam on Dec. 13.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large group of man—made chemicals used in items such as non-stick cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foam, according to the Madison Water Utility.

There are 14 wells contaminated with PFAS in Madison as of October. The Madison Water Utility has been testing water in the city’s 23 wells after it discovered firefighting foam, used by the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field, had leaked into nearby groundwater and creeks.

Health officials said the amount of PFAS found in the wells are low, and pose no health risk to residents.

Schuster said the foam comes from National Foam, and the brand is called Knockdown Class A Foam Concentrate. She said it was tested by the University of Norte Dame and results showed fluorine levels at 1 ppm with a margin of error of 6 ppm. Schuster said fluoridated firefighting foam products usually contain around 5,000 to 7,000 ppm of fluorine.

“In addition to its extremely low concentration of fluorine, it was selected by the Madison Fire Department for its ability to perform effectively in a wide range of temperatures, which is especially important during Wisconsin’s frigid winter months,” said Schuster.

MFD is working with a licensed disposal company to properly dispose the firefighting foam previously used by the department, Schuster said.

"This switch allows the Madison Fire Department to effectively fight fires while potentially reducing the risk of environmental contamination brought forth by PFAs."

The Madison Fire Dept. will continue to monitor the new product as changes come to industry standards.

