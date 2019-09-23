Madison Fire: Discarded charcoals ignite West Side garage fire

The Madison Fire Department is warning people charcoal takes 72 hours to cool down, after a man placed coals into the trash that later sparked a garage fire on Madison's West Side.

According to the Madison Fire Department's Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, multiple units were sent to a home on the 4900 block of Ascot Lane on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. for a garage fire.

When units arrived, the fire was contained to one side of the detached garage, and initial knockdown was achieved within four minutes. Schuster said firefighters learned a person living at the residence used his charcoal grill earlier Sunday. He placed the coals in the trash about an hour before the fire.

The fire caused damage to the garage, and the front-end of a vehicle parked inside. It did not spread to a nearby four-unit apartment.

No one was injured.

Schuster said it takes up to 72 hours for charcoal to fully cool down. People should store coals in a non-combustible container like a metal bucket or keep them in the grill during the cooling process.

