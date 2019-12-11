Madison firefighter still on duty after cocaine arrest

Madison firefighter 33-year-old Guy Johnson was arrested last month, on counts of cocaine possession. Right now, Johnson is still on-duty with the department.

Johnson's arrest came in late November. Madison Fire Department officials tell NBC15 News they just received an official police report on Wednesday. Officials say an investigation is underway, but administrative-leave has not been implemented.

A statement from the Madison Fire Department says in part,



“The Madison Fire Department has been gathering facts regarding the charges against Firefighter Johnson since it was made aware of his arrest. The department didn’t have enough official information to justify placing [firefighter] Johnson on administrative leave immediately. The department finally received the official police report today and continues to review the case.”

Officials with MFD tell NBC15 News that administrative-leave is “still a consideration” and that “his status could change as [the department] continues to gather facts and review the police report.”

Johnson appeared in court on November 27. His bond was set at $500, with the condition that he not use or possess controlled suspects or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription. He also shall not consume alcohol.

His next court appearance is set for February 20.

