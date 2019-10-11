Madison Fire’s first father-son active lieutenant duo, on lessons of selflessness

Madison Fire has the first father-son active lieutenant duo in the department’s history.

Friday afternoon, the department honored and promoted 41 people who served in various roles at the Monona Terrace.

Lt. Jered Tennant received a pin for his promotion. His father, Lt. Steve Tennant has been a firefighter since 1981 and a fire lieutenant, he says, for about 9 years.

“I grew up being in the firehouse, visiting him [my father], visiting the fire station with my grandfather,” the younger lieutenant said.

Steve Tennant said he was “very proud.”

“People don't realize how competitive it is to get to that position,” he added. “People spend most of a year, (putting) their life on hold to prepare for the position, to do a good job with it.”

From his father, Jered Tennant said he learned how to put others first and work hard.

“He [my father] is always working, always moving, always doing something. I strive to do the same.”

When asked what advice he would give his son, Steve Tennant said, “You have to put your crew first. Your main job as a lieutenant is to make sure your people know their job day in, day out whether you’re there or not.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway gave remarks, congratulating the honorees and “deeply” thanking them for their service.