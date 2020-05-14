Madison Mallards' stadium converts to drive-in movie theater

While it might not be as good as a ball game, fans will now have the chance to attend the first ever drive-in theater at the Madison Mallards' Duck Pond.

Because the statewide 'Safer at Home' order no longer exists, and the Dane County health department gave an exception for theaters to reopen, the Mallards can now legally host social-distanced movie nights at the Madison stadium.

The North Woods League says on its website that opening night is scheduled on Wednesday, May 20 and will feature the film Aladdin (2019).

The league continues that the first installment of the series will run from May 20 through May 26, and movies will range from family-friendly to action-packed.

The films will be cast onto the Zimbrick Honda video board, and audio will be sent via FM transmitter.

Popcorn and candy, along with a variety of canned beer, wine, and Pepsi products will be available. But make sure to bring debit or credit cards as cash will not be accepted.

“As we enter our 20th summer in Madison, we’re getting an opportunity to do exactly what we’ve always done, which is finding creative ways to bring our community together through entertainment,” said Mallards President Vern Stenman in a statement.

“This isn’t exactly how we drew it up, but we’re excited to work with the City of Madison to offer this unique experience for the community," Stenman says.