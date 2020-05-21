Madison Mallards celebrate drive-in movie theater's opening night

It was perfect baseball weather at Warner Park Wednesday evening, but Mallard fans were treated to a difference experience at the Duck Pond, with a drive-in theater.

The Duck Pond stadium (Source: WMTV)

The Mallards celebrated its opening night Wednesday, with 100 cars parked in the outfield to watch Aladdin (2019). The theater series runs from May 20 through May 26. Nine more screenings are scheduled over the next 6 days, with the possibility of adding more.

The films are cast onto the Zimbrick Honda video board, and audio is sent via FM transmitter.

Popcorn and candy, along with a variety of canned beer, wine, and Pepsi products are available, but make sure to bring debit or credit cards as cash will not be accepted.

The Mallards are still optimistic they'll play baseball this season.