Madison Mallards turning into 'Wisconsin Cheese Curds' this summer

The Madison Mallards have decided for three games only they will become the Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

Starting on July 11th, the Mallards will don new uniforms at the Duck Pond with a Wisconsin Cheese Cuds logo and checkered sleeves.

“Fans can expect cheese curd specials, great Wisconsin Cheese Curd merchandise and other celebrations revolving around Wisconsin’s favorite fried cheese!” said Madison Mallards General Manager, Tyler Isham.

The first game as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds will be July 11, which features a Ronnie bobblehead giveaway presented by The Shoe Box.

The second game will be the following Thursday, July 18. Not only will it be the Wisconsin Cheese Curds second game, but there is also a Brew Pub Pizza sublimated shirsey giveaway, as well as Group Health Cooperative pre-game puppy yoga with Custom Canines.

The final game for the Wisconsin Cheese Curds will be played on July 25, our Christmas in July presented by The Payroll Company with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

To purchase merchandise or tickets for the game, website.

