Madison Marathon on Sunday, traffic delays expected

The Madison Marathon will take place this Sunday, Nov. 10. Races begin at 7 a.m. on the Capitol Square.

Runners will go through the UW Arboretum, UW Campus, Warner Park, and back to the Capitol, with the last runners finishing around 1:30 p.m. Police officers will be located throughout the course, assisting traffic. There will be a full marathon and a half marathon.

City officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead if traveling near the race route. Crossing the route will only be permitted between sufficient gaps in the runnners.

Madison Metro Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 13 detour on Sunday until 3:10 p.m.

During the race, much of East Johnson/Gorham, State Street, the Capitol Square, West Washington Avenue, University Avenue, and Park Street will not be served.

