Madison Mayor: Community needs to 'double down' on staying home, social distancing

Madison's mayor is asking the community to "double down" on social distancing and following the public health order to stay home. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is still seeing sports teams gather in parks, large parties in people's homes and other "unwise social gatherings."

"This is not OK," Rhodes-Conway said. "It jeopardizes the most vulnerable in our community."

Public Health Madison & Dane County also said it continues to receive hundreds of reports each week of individuals gathering and business owners taking actions that are not in compliance with Safer at Home.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the data in Dane County is promising, but it will only stay that way if people continue to follow the public health order.

The slow increase in confirmed cases in Dane County, as well as the reduced follow-up needed by Public Health staff to identify close contacts of individuals who have COVID-19 diagnoses, indicates that physical distancing measures have produced promising outcomes so far, state health officials said.

"We are encouraged by the data we're seeing, but this is far from over," said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "It might not seem like following the orders all the time is necessary, but every action we take directly impacts, and can harm, our community by increasing the chance for COVID-19 to spread."

The mayor is urging people not to gather for Passover, Easter and Ramadan. She said even though it's important for people to connect with their families and friends around the holidays, gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed under the Safer at Home Order.

"Keep in mind, you can safely view or listen to almost any form of religious services though television, radio, online video recordings, live streams, or podcasts," she said. "Speak to your religious or spiritual leaders to learn about other ways you can practice from your home."

Rhodes-Conway said friends and families can still connect and share traditions virtually over Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, Facebook Live, and other similar services.

She is encouraging anyone who has a creative way to stay socially connected to send their ideas to mayor@cityofmadison.com, so she can share them in a future blog post.

"It is important to understand that this is our new normal," Rhodes-Conway said.

She said the community needs everyone to do the following:

