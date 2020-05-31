Madison Mayor, community leaders call for calm on violent night

Madison city leaders decried the violence that broke out Saturday evening following a downtown protest over the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody earlier this week.

During a news conference held outside the City County Building, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway pointed out that the day’s demonstration was peaceful, adding that she “agree(d) with their message, right to protest and how determinedly they protested today.”

Turning to the violence that broke out as that event started to disperse, Rhodes-Conway echoed the Madison Police Department’s statement that a small number of individuals remained behind and it was those individuals who were responsible for starting to cause the damage.

“This conduct harms our community as we attempt to express our outrage and advocate for needed change,” she said.

“I love Madison. I love all of the communities that we serve. We are better than this. But our society is not equitable, nor as just as I want it to be,” Rhodes-Conway continued. “I’m calling on everyone in Madison to come together in the pursuit of a city of which we can all be proud, based on the values of equity, inclusion and shared prosperity.”

Madison Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said, going into the day, his department felt they were prepared, well-staffed, and in communication with organizers.

As the violence began, Wahl said the officers had a projectiles, rocks, and bottles thrown at them and confirmed at least one officer was injured. He added that they plan to identify those responsible for the violence and looting, including by checking the footage captured on video.

“I look at it with disbelief, dismay anger, unfortunately as we try to build trust with the community we have to take a lot of baby steps, an incident like is one leap backwards and makes us start over again,” he said.