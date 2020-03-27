Madison Mayor stresses importance of census participation

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is urging Madison and Dane County residents to fill out the 2020 Census, stressing the important impact it has on the community.

Rhodes-Conway said over $675 billion in federal funds are distributed every year to communities across the country based on the census. That means for every person not counted, the local community stands to lose over $2,000 per year for priorities like healthcare, affordable housing, childcare, transportation, education and more.

"These are resources that will prove vital in our long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Some populations in the Madison community have been historically undercounted, according to Rhodes-Conway. She stressed that does not have to be the case, even in light of the current public health emergency.

"As we practice social distancing, please take the opportunity to complete the census, now, from the comfort and safety of your own home and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same," she said. "Filling out the census is an easy thing you can do right now to help everyone in our community."

Residents can fill out the census online at my2020census.gov, by phone or by mail. Rhodes-Conway is asking everyone to take the following two actions:

1. Text or call at least five friends, family members, and colleagues and encourage them to complete the census and ask them, in turn, to share the same message with at least five more people within their networks. Especially reach out to people that might be less likely to participate.

2. Post the following census message to social media or send it by email with an "I Count" graphic (attached to this article): "The 2020 Census is here! As we practice social distancing, take the opportunity to complete the census now from the comfort of your own home. You can fill it out online at my2020census.gov, by phone or by mail."

A few reminders when completing the census:

