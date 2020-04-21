Madison Mayor supports 'Badger Bounce Back' plan to reopen Wisconsin

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is throwing her support behind Gov. Evers' new 'Badger Bounce Back' plan to gradually reopen Wisconsin's economy and end the stay-at-home order.

About a day after the governor announced the plan, Mayor Rhodes-Conway said that while Badger Bounce Back has "a clever title," it is also a "common sense, data-driven and safer way to reopen our economy and our community institutions," according to a statement.

"I agree with Governor Evers and health care experts around the county. It’s not about the date, it’s about the data. Until we have all the elements in place for a safe reopening, we absolutely need to continue the “Safer at Home” policy," the mayor said.

The Badger Bounce Back plan details a phased approach for getting people back to work and make sure business are ready to open again. Under the plan, everyone who needs a test should be able to get one. It would also gradually allow public gatherings, non-essential businesses to begin to reopen and allow K-12 schools to reopen.

READ the full Badger Bounce Back plan here

"Here in Madison, we will follow a similar approach – looking closely at the public health data, and then easing back the restrictions," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

"Like you, I want our thriving community back. Most importantly though, I want everyone to remain healthy. When communities move too fast, they risk a resurgence of the disease and an overwhelming of the health care system. As the Governor said, "It's more like turning a dial than flipping switch," she says.

Criticism

However, the Badger Bounce Back plan also received heated criticism from others in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos disputed that Gov. Evers was finding a way to open up the economy, saying the governor is instead throwing up "roadblocks."

In the statement issued Tuesday, the Wisconsin Water Alliance said the Badger Bounce Back plan would "cause more unemployment and inflict further damage."

"The Badger Bounce Back plan fails to find that balance and sets unrealistic objectives that could take months to meet, if not longer – time that we don’t have to salvage an historically-strong economy," Wisconsin Water Alliance President Dan Ellsworth said in the statement.

Ellsworth adds that "Far outlasting the restrictions in other Midwestern states, the Administration’s broad-brush approach is having a harmful effect across industry. Instead, solutions must be regionally based and engage industry stakeholders to craft workable solutions that mitigate the damage, not prolong it," according to their statement.