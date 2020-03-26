Madison Metro Transit bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

A Madison Metro Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.

Mick Rusch tells NBC15 in an email that at this time, it seems that the driver did not get the virus from a passenger.

According to Rusch, Public Health of Madison and Dane County told the Metro service that the driver last worked on March 17, 18 and 19.

The identity of the driver will not be released at this time, according to the email.

Meanwhile, Metro Transit has enacted the following changes to slow the spread of the coronavirus (copied from release):

• Reducing capacity on buses to only 15 people including the driver

• Restricting passengers to only boarding/exiting the bus through the rear door

• Free fares (to minimize contact with driver at front of the bus)

• Reducing service to Saturday schedules with select commuter routes also operating. This significantly reduces the number of drivers out on the street.

• Scheduling buses so that no more than 1 driver is driving a particular bus in any given day.

• Redeploying drivers to assist with cleaning and wiping down buses with disinfectant.

• Fogging buses on a daily basis with tuberculocidal disinfectant

Theyare also stressing to all of our employees that it is imperative that they all:

• Maintain social distancing of 6ft or more if in contact with someone for more than 10 minutes.

• Not congregate in groups of more than 10 people.

• Wash hands frequently for 20 seconds or more.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue and dispose of the tissue.

• Refrain from touching their face.

• Stay home and contact their supervisor if they are showing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath.