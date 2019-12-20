Madison Metro bus schedule for Dec. 24-25

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Madison’s Metro buses will be reducing service on Dec. 24-25 for the holidays.
Metro has the full schedule on their website here.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24
Weekday Schedules - Service Ends at 6 p.m.
Metro Transit follows WEEKDAY schedules on Christmas Eve.
Service ends at approximately 6 p.m. - See list of last trips PDF .
Customer Service Hours
6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Administration Office Hours
7:30 am - 5:00 pm.
Paratransit Service
All standing paratransit rides will be canceled after 6:00 p.m. Call (608) 266-4466 to adjust your travel for this day.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
Holiday Schedules
Metro HOLIDAY schedules on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.
HOLIDAY schedules are available on the following routes:
2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68
Routes 80-84 do not operate.