Madison Metro bus schedule for Dec. 24-25

Madison’s Metro buses will be reducing service on Dec. 24-25 for the holidays.

Metro has the full schedule on their website here.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

Weekday Schedules - Service Ends at 6 p.m.

Metro Transit follows WEEKDAY schedules on Christmas Eve.

Service ends at approximately 6 p.m. - See list of last trips PDF .

Customer Service Hours

6:15 am - 5:00 pm

Administration Office Hours

7:30 am - 5:00 pm.

Paratransit Service

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled after 6:00 p.m. Call (608) 266-4466 to adjust your travel for this day.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

Holiday Schedules

Metro HOLIDAY schedules on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

HOLIDAY schedules are available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

Routes 80-84 do not operate.

