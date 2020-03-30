Madison Metropolitan School District prepares for online learning

Starting today, teachers at the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will collaborate on what their curriculum will look like for online learning that starts April 6 for students.

MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes said that she is feeling, "tired, stressed, but optimistic."

"During the first week of April, April 6th through the 10th we are going to be focusing on reconnecting, reaching out families, doing some ice breaker activities," Reyes said.

MMSD is working with UPS to send devices to students homes making sure every student has the opportunity to participate in online learning. The district and administration also understands the emotional toll and stress this transition could have on their teachers.

"We will have to prepare support from the board level to the union to the administration on how we are going to support our teachers who are going to be very critical over the next few months and it's going to take a toll on them and we recognize that and we have to be prepared for that," Reyes said.

Reyes added that the online learning will be a process that teachers, the school board, administration and district will be constantly evolving and evaluating the online learning curriculum. "We ask that our families participate fully. Right, reach out. If you see something, say something. If there is something that you are not feeling that is appropriate or you're not receiving the best education in these circumstances, reaching out to us, communicating, collaborating, we're all in this together," Reyes said.

Other school districts have made the transition to online courses over the last couple of weeks. The Verona Area School District began online learning March 19. The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District has additional online learning resources for students.

For more information about MMSD online learning click here.