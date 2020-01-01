Madison Motorcycle Club continues New Year's Day tradition

Things got a little noisy around the capitol square on New Year’s Day. That's because the Madison Motorcycle Club held their annual New Year’s Day ride.

“It’s fun to see everyone and congregate, you know,” said Dale “Crowbait” Kelter, the president of the club.

Members met at the Paradise Lounge on Main St at 10 a.m. before the noon ride.

“We have meetings once a month but it's still fun to see everyone and see who wants to come ride in this weather,” added Kelter.

About 30 riders showed up for the event. It's a chance for motorcycle enthusiasts to get out of the house and enjoy a rare ride in the cold weather.

This is the 51st year for the ride. Ken Schuck has only missed a few of the rides over the years.

“After a while I realized I have not missed one since 1973. So this is 47 or 48 years,” said Schuck who also rode with his daughter and grandson. “Either you like it (riding a motorcycle) or you don't. And I stared riding in high school and I never stopped, it's a lot of fun,”

The Madison Motorcycle Club has been around since 1924. Their next event is the Frosty Cheeks 3-hour ice endurance race on January 26 on Crystal Lake in Lodi.

