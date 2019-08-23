Madison Municipal Building achieves LEED Platinum certification

The Madison Municipal Building has earned a number of awards for the restoration project. The latest achievement is receiving a LEED Platinum certification.

This is the third LEED Platinum project in the city and the second project to receive the designation in 2019.

In 2014, the Madison Common Council voted to keep the Madison Municipal Building (MBB) in civic use and not sell the building to a private developer. After four years of renovations, the MMB reopened its doors.

The Madison Municipal Building has earned a number of awards for the restoration project including: 2019 Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Restoration Award, Daily Reporter’s Top Projects of 2018, State and National Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association (APWA) and 2019 APWA-Wisconsin Chapter Project of the Year Award.

Platinum is the highest level of LEED certification and exceeds the 2008 City of Madison Common Council resolution requiring LEED Silver minimum for major renovations of City buildings. The certification is given by the U.S. Green Building Association.

