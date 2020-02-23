Madison Originals: North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

This month's Madison Originals segment is in Verona at North and South Seafood & Smokehouse.

Erin Stoesz and JD Duncan, co-owners of the restaurant, say the Verona location is the newest one. They also have restaurants in Madison and DeForest.

Stoesz says the Verona location is a bigger space that opened back up in October.

"We've got much more space, a great bar, and we're ready to share it with everybody." says Stoesz.

As for the food, Duncan says the smokehouse smokes fresh every day.

"We do seafood and we do the smokehouse side of it," said Duncan.

"We smoke our briskets for about 12.5 hours and we do our pork for 12.5 as well."

