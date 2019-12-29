Madison Originals: Old Feed Mill

This month’s Madison Originals segment is in Mazomanie at the Old Feed Mill.

The Old Feed Mill restaurant has been bringing local farmer’s flavors to the table for well over 20 years. The Flouring Mill bakery, a variety of delicious breads from organic, locally grown wheat and rye is made fresh from the stone buhr mill.

In addition to great food, the Old Feed Mill has a great event space perfect for a wedding or corporate outing.

To learn more about the restaurant, head to the Old Feed Mill website

