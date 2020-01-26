Madison Originals: The Roman Candle

This month’s Madison Originals segment is in Middleton at the Roman Candle.

Brewer Stouffer, the owner and founder of the restaurant, says the opened the first location on Williamson Street in 2005. The second location opened in Middleton about a year and a half later.

"The Downtown Middleton and the Willy Street neighborhood are really vibrant. There's a lot of foot traffic and activity and a lot of people that live near there." says Stouffer.

Two Roman Candle locations href="https://www.nbc15.com/content/news/566005221.html/" target="_blank">recently closed due to not being able to maintain those stores.

Stouffer says the remaining locations are strong thanks to unique practices like making everything from pizza dough to wing sauce from scratch.

"We start with raw ingredients and cook our marinara," says Stouffer. "It takes quite a while to train our prep cooks. It's actually our hardest position because there are so many recipes that have to be executed well.

To learn more about the restaurant, head to the Roman Candle's website.