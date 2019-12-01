Madison Originals: Yola’s Café

The warm, inviting brunch spot on Madison’s west side is featuring some fun events this holiday season.

This holiday season Yola’s Café is hosting a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause on December 14 and 21 at 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The Waffles with Santa and Mrs. Clause will be held at Dream House Dream Kitchens located at 5117 Verona Road, Madison, WI.

The breakfast will feature visits from the Holiday VIPs and children’s entertainment, glitter tattoos, and crafts. To purchase tickets, click hereor call 608-827-5800.

Yola’s Café is also expanding their catering service with the recent addition of a catering commissary kitchen. Yola’s Café can cater breakfast, lunch, and dinner for up to 200 people. To view the catering menu, click here.