Madison Parks hosts annual Winter Prom

South central Wisconsin families came together on Saturday for the annual Winter Prom.

The City of Madison Parks Division rebranded the event this year to include all types of families.

Two dances were held on Saturday for parents and their kids, complete with photo booths, music and a lot of dancing.

Families who spoke to NBC15 News say they support the change in theme.

“Not every family has a father, not every family has a just mother, it's a little bit of both. And it's a great thing that we're changing it up, and making it more than just a daddy/daughter dance,” says Jonathan Robbins of Madison. “Which I do believe in a daddy/daughter dance; they're just magical. But it's a great thing that they're doing here.”

The dance was put on by the City of Madison Parks Division.